2 lanes closed on Southbound I-5 at Spokane St. Bridge in Seattle, crews repairing faulty expansion joint

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the two right lanes on Southbound Interstate 5 at the Spokane Street Bridge will be closed due to a faulty expansion joint.

According to WSDOT, an expansion joint came loose on the Spokane Street Bridge early Friday morning. Maintenance crews are currently repairing the road and will temporarily close the right two lanes until it is fixed.

WSDOT is saying the lane closures will likely back up traffic through downtown Seattle during the morning commute. To ease up some congestion, the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes will be open to all traffic.

