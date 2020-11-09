Two King County deputies shot in Woodinville

Two King County sheriff's deputies are in serious condition and a suspect is dead after two officers were shot in Woodinville Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it happened about 1:15 p.m., but investigators have not released more specifics on who was shot and what led to the shooting.

Photo of shooting scene courtesy Woodinville Fire

A Woodinville Fire spokesperson told Q13 that the two officers were shot at Beaumont Apartments on NE 183rd Street.

Officials initially said one of the deputies was in critical condition, but the King County Sheriff's Office later clarified on Twitter that both of the deputies suffered serious - but not life-threatening - injuries.

One of the deputies, a 55-year-old man, is in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The other deputy was taken to a hospital on the eastside, a Harborview spokesperson said.

The suspect was killed at the scene.

The fire department did not have any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.