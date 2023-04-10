Two killed in motorcycle crash in Chelan County

article

A man and a woman were killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in central Washington.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, a 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were found dead following the single-motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. April 8 near milepost 1 of Entiat River Rd.

Deputies said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and that it appears speed may have been a factor.

The victims have not yet been identified. No further details have been released.