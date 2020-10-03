Two killed after separate shootings, hit-and-run crash in Rainier Valley

SEATTLE - Two people are dead and multiple others are recovering after two, separate shootings and a hit-and-run collision Friday night in Seattle's Rainier Valley area.

Seattle police said at about 8 p.m. one person was shot and killed near the Atlantic City Boat Ramp. A vehicle fled the scene, hitting and killing a pedestrian several miles away.

Officials said that vehicle then continued driving to Harborview Medical Center.

According a Seattle police blotter post, "an occupant of that car was found at [Harborview] when staff called to report that two individuals arrived with gunshot wounds they claimed to have received at the Atlantic City Boat Ramp."

Earlier Friday, officers say roughly 70 rounds were fired near an elementary school on the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South, which is less than a mile from the scene of the later shooting.

Officials said at least five people were injured, including one person who was grazed by a bullet.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.