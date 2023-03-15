Two Issaquah Motel 6 employees injured in shooting; suspect dies by suicide

Issaquah police are investigating after two women were shot and injured Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northwest Sammamish Road and 15th Place Northwest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire officials said the two women, who were employees at the Motel 6, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was a customer at the Motel 6. Washington State Patrol troopers located him shortly after the shooting in Thurston County.

Issaquah Police said the suspect died by suicide. He has not been identified.