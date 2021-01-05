Expand / Collapse search
Two inmates escape from Okanogan County jail

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX
article

Kristofer Whitman and Christian White (photo credit: Okanogan County Sheriff's Office)

OKANOGAN, Wash. - Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Okanogan County jail Tuesday morning. 

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are still working to figure out how they escaped. They may have had outside assistance, the sheriff's office said. 

The inmates are: 

Kristofer Wittman, 28, of Bellingham, was in custody for multiple charges: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Obstructing, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended 2nd degree, Attempted Escape 2nd Degree, and Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree. He'll also face charges of Escape in the 2nd Degree and Malicious Mischief 1st degree. 

Christian White, 53, of Rock Island, was in custody for multiple charges: DOC Warrant, Attempt to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Hit and Run, Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, Assault 4th Degree. He'll also face charges of Escape in the 2nd Degree and Malicious Mischief 1st degree. 

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately. Do not approach them if you see them. 