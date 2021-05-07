Two injured in Tacoma shooting, police searching for suspect

Tacoma police are responding to a shooting Friday afternoon where two people were injured.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of S. 88th St. after an argument between people who know each other, officials told Q13 News.

A 58-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were both shot and taken to a local hospital. One of the victim is in serious condition, according to Tacoma Police.

The suspect is still outstanding. Police say this is the same home where one person was killed in November 2020. The suspect in that shooting was arrested and not connected to the Friday shooting.

