Two injured in stabbing at Belltown apartment building; suspect barricaded inside

Two people were injured in a stabbing inside a Belltown apartment building Wednesday, Seattle Police said.

According to SPD, it happened at Centennial Tower and Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue.

Details are scarce, but police say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The other victim's injuries are considered serious.

The suspect is barricaded inside an apartment. Negotiators are on site, and some evacuations are under way.

This is a developing story.

