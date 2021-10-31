2 arrested after 2 shot in the leg in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

article

Seattle Police arrested two people suspected of shooting two others on Halloween in Seattle's Chinatown-International District​​​.

Police said the shooting happened at 12th Avenue South and Jackson Street. A 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both shot in the leg.

They were taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

On Nov. 1, officers pulled over a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting. They took a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman into custody.

After getting a search warrant, detectives said they recovered three firearms, drugs and other evidence related to the shooting.

Seattle Police Department

