2 arrested after 2 shot in the leg in Seattle's Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested two people suspected of shooting two others on Halloween in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.
Police said the shooting happened at 12th Avenue South and Jackson Street. A 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both shot in the leg.
They were taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.
On Nov. 1, officers pulled over a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting. They took a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman into custody.
After getting a search warrant, detectives said they recovered three firearms, drugs and other evidence related to the shooting.
Seattle Police Department
