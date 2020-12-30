One person in custody following police chase ending in Burien

One person is in custody after a police pursuit through Seatac and Federal Way ends in Burien Wednesday night.

A King County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a suspicious circumstance around 5 p.m. A KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyers told Q13 News a man, the driver, and a woman was inside the vehicle. The woman has a no-contact court order with the man.

The police pursued the driver through SeaTac, Federal Way and back north toward Burien. Officers performed a box maneuver to stop the vehicle at S. 126th St. and 1st Ave. S. in Burien.

KCSO spokesperson says there were a toddler and an infant inside the vehicle. They are uninjured and are heading to protective services.

The identity of the two people inside the suspect's vehicle is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

