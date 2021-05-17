Two hurt in drive-by shooting in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood

Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting overnight in North Seattle.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday at NE 115th St and 31st Ave NE in the Lake City neighborhood.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and a woman was also injured but is expected to be okay.

Police have not released details on a possible suspect.

