Two hurt in drive-by shooting in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting overnight in North Seattle.
The shooting happened just after midnight Monday at NE 115th St and 31st Ave NE in the Lake City neighborhood.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries and a woman was also injured but is expected to be okay.
Police have not released details on a possible suspect.
