WSP: Driver who caused crash that shut down I-5 North in Tacoma was going over 100mph

Troopers say a driver who caused an hours-long closure of Interstate 5 in Tacoma was going over 100mph before losing control and crashing into two other cars.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Tesla was speeding northbound on I-5 at Bay Street around 3:40 a.m. Saturday when the driver lost control, struck a barrier, hit a pickup in the right lane and then struck a white van.

Troopers said the driver of the Tesla was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. A second driver suffered only minor injuries and a third driver was not hurt.

Authorities said the driver would likely be cited for reckless driving. They said it did not appear to be a DUI case.

Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours but reopened shortly after 8:00 a.m.

