Two families devastated after two friends are murdered months apart, allegedly by men they were seeing

Last night a Parkland woman was arrested for the murder of her husband, topping what has already been a horrific week for domestic violence locally.

In one recent case, a beautiful young woman was killed in a crime prosecutors are calling "horrifically violent." And it turns out there’s a heartbreaking connection to yet another murder of a young woman we covered not long ago.

It was early morning Sunday when 20-year-old Nyaruot Chuol had a dispute with a man she was seeing, 23-year-old Ahmed Osman. According to reports, Osman began attacking Chuol, before she and her cousin were able to leave his Kent apartment. Before they could get in the elevator, Osman viciously attacked Chuol once more-this time with a knife, killing her.

"It brings back all the emotions, a flashback. You hear this happened to someone else’s family and it brings it back to when we first got the call," says Fabby Keymolen, mother of Lullies Keymolen.

Keymolen and her son Gabriel say hearing about these cases is like having salt poured into their wounds. Prosecutors say Lullies was murdered by her boyfriend in the fall, also in Kent, in a particularly disturbing case. This week alone, the Keymolens’ have heard about a young woman severely beaten allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, a former Seahawks player. Then just last night a swat standoff for a DV suspect in Parkland and hours later, also in Parkland, a DV murder.

But none hit home like the murder of Nyarout Chuol. "They knew each other, they went to school together. They hung out in the same crowd of kids, and now they lost two-over nothing," says Gabriel.

It wasn’t that long ago that Chuol attended Keymolen’s funeral. Keymolen’s mother says her daughter was beaten to severely you couldn’t recognize her. Ultimately, she decided to let everyone see her that way, in hopes it would send a message. "That’s why I wanted people to come in and see, in case there was someone in that situation and now to know she was at my daughter’s funeral and this happened to her, it’s just like-it’s painful very painful,"

Life will never be the same for both families. They beg anyone listening to remember, no relationship if worth losing your life over.

Ahmed Osman has been charged with 1st degree murder for the killing of Nyarout Chuol. He's also been charged with assault, as documents say he also attempted to stab Chuol's cousin, who witnessed her murder. Prosecutors say Osman is a successful software engineer for Microsoft, and he has "significant financial resources" so a judge has set his bond for 5 million dollars. His next court appearance is next month.

Prosecutors say last year there were more domestic violence homicides in King County alone than they’ve seen in over a decade. The numbers continue to be alarming, and they ask that victims seek help, before it’s too late. If you or someone you know is in abusive relationship, help is there 24/7 at the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call or text 1-(800)-799-SAFE.

If you would like to help the family of Nyarout Chuol with burial expenses, you can donate at this gofundme.