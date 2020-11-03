Two Dick's Drive-In restaurants closed after employees test positive for Covid

Two Dick's Drive-In restaurants in the Puget Sound region are closed until further notice after employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The popular burger chain's Kent and Queen Anne locations are impacted by the positive tests.

Dick's initially closed the Kent location after an employee tested positive, then reopened after a deep cleaning and extra help from workers at their Queen Anne location.

A second employee has since tested positive at the Kent drive-in, prompting Dick's to close the Kent location and keep the Queen Anne location closed so employees who were exposed to the positive person can quarantine.

Dick's owners say they consulted with King County Public Health officials who told them the risk of Covid transmission for customers is "extremely unlikely."

The news comes as Washington experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state reported more than 1,000 new cases Friday (Oct. 30), the first time the daily number surpassed 1,000 since mid-July.