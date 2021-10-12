Two debates set for Seattle mayoral race will be held on FOX 13

article

Seattle mayoral candidates Bruce Harrell and Lorena Gonzalez are set to face off in two debates this month.

The Washington State Debate Coalition and Seattle City Club are hosting the events.

The first debate is set for Oct. 14 and will focus on the economy, and the second debate on Oct. 28 will focus on public health and safety.

Several local journalists will serve as moderators and interview panelists for the two debates, including FOX 13’s Hana Kim.

KOMO 4 News Anchor Mary Nam will moderate the first debate, and will be joined by Daniel Beekman of The Seattle Times, KUOW’s Amy Radil and KING 5’s Chris Daniels.

KIRO 7 Reporter Essex Porter is set to host the second debate, and will be joined by FOX 13’s Hana Kim, Crosscut’s David Kroman and KIRO Radio’s Hanna Scott.

"We are fortunate to have such a talented group of local journalists participate in this year’s debates," said Whitney Keyes, Executive Director of Seattle City Club, which manages the debate program and founded the WSDC. "Both Essex and Mary are well-versed in the policy issues and prepared to guide this year’s mayoral candidates through the debates, along with our panel of veteran journalists. Their collective knowledge and understanding of the issues affecting the city will help voters better know these two candidates before selecting the new mayor of Seattle."

You can watch Thursday’s debate at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ and fox13seattle.com.

