Two dead, two injured in shooting/stabbing at Bellevue apartment

Saturday, Bellevue Police responded to a shooting and stabbing incident where they say two men died and two other people were injured after a party at an apartment complex turned violent.

Police say they recieved frantic 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. for shots fired and stabbing victims at the Elements Apartment complex at the 900 block of 111th Ave NE in downtown Bellevue.

Police say when they arrived they found one man dead, another man died on the scene. Two other victims, a man and a woman, were taken to area hospitals.

Police say the violence happened at a party, and believe everyone involved knew each other.

They say there is no threat to the public, as the suspect is accounted for.

"It's not the normal activity that we see in Bellevue," said Chief Steve Mylett with Bellevue Police.

People living in the apartment were unable to return to their homes during the police investigation.

"You hear sirens go by, and you think that's going downtown, that's going to some other buidling and you find out it's your buidling. It's your floor. It's on your floor. It's down the hall. I don't think I've processed it yet," said Jeff Wei who lives in the compex where the incident happened.

Police have not released the names or ages of any of the victims, or any information regarding a possible motive.