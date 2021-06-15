Two dead, two airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Federal Way

Two people died after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Pacific Hwy near Federal Way.

South King Fire & Rescue crews responded to the head-on crash on the 37400 block of Pacific Hwy around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Two people died at the site of the crash and two other patients were airlifted via two helicopters to a local hospital. Another patient was transported by ground to Harborview Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identity of the victims and injured passengers involved in the crash is unknown.

Pacific Hwy closed in the area for several hours as crews continued to investigate the crash.

Map where the fatal crash on Pacific Hwy June 15th took place.

This is a developing story.

