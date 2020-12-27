Two dead in fatal 2-car collision in Sequim

Two people are dead after a fatal two-car collision on US 101 in Sequim on Saturday.

Washington State Troopers responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. on US 101 and milepost 267, near Happy Valley Rd. Troopers said on Twitter the vehicles collided head-on after one of them crossed the centerline.

The two people inside one of the vehicles died at the site of the crash, WSP officials say. The other two people in the second vehicle were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The area was blocked for several hours due to the crash, but have reopened Saturday night.

The identity of the vehicle passengers has not been released. WSP are investigating.