Two dead after hit-and-run driver crashes into parked car in Tacoma

Two people are dead and one is seriously injured after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a parked vehicle while fleeing the scene of a previous crash.

Tacoma Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a roundabout in the 8800 block of Park Avenue. The driver had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and was speeding when the vehicle lost control and hit an occupied parked car, killing the hit-and-run driver and the person who was in the parked vehicle.

A passenger in the hit-and-run vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.