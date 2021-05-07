Two crashes, one fatal, prompt interstate closure, miles-long gridlock on I-5 North in Fife

An early morning fatal crash on I-5 North caused a second crash involving three semis, prompting a major interstate closure and backup that wrecked the Friday morning commute before rush hour began.

According to Washington State Patrol, the first crash happened about 4 a.m. on I-5 North at the Pierce-King County line. A man was trying to cross I-5 on foot and was struck and killed by two vehicles.

A short time later, three semis collided in the backup from the first crash, causing an even bigger gridlock on I-5 North that stretched from the Tacoma Dome to SR-18 near Federal Way.

One of the semis was carrying milk that spilled on the highway, and another was carrying 30,000 pounds of fish.

Around 7:30 a.m., troopers closed the interstate at the Fife curve to clear the second crash with no ETA for reopening. As of 8 am, backups reached 72nd Street.

