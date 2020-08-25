Two children injured in Kent hit-and-run, driver arrested for suspected DUI

Two children are in the hospital after a man hit them with his pickup truck, then fled the scene Tuesday night, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a 5-year-old and 2-year-old were driving in a children's toy Barbie Jeep along the 19800 block of SE 281st St. in Kent, when the man hit them in his pickup truck, then drove away.

KSCO officials said both children were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries.

Officials arrested the 26-year-old suspect for DUI about half a mile away from the incident.

The condition of the children is unknown. The identity of the victims or suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story.