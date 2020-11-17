Expand / Collapse search

Two arrested in connection with Marysville homicide

By Q13 News Staff
Marysville
One suspect in the murder of Jason Castle turned himself in to police in Las Vegas while the other was arrested at a motel in Mountlake Terrace.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting death that happened in Marysville earlier this month. 

Jason Castle, a 42-year-old father of two, was found shot to death in Marysville earlier this month.

Police say Jason Castle, a 42-year-old father of two, was found shot to death around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, near the Shell gas station at 3506 88th Street NE.

Lyon “Nick” Torns, 36, who was wanted on a murder warrant, turned himself in to police in Las Vegas Monday evening (Nov. 16).

A second suspect, 30-year-old James Flowers, was arrested early Tuesday morning (Nov. 17) at a motel in Mountlake Terrace. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on first-degree murder and robbery charges.

“I thank you all for your help. Our boys and I can now sleep better at night knowing they are found and in jail. Now, I pray justice will be served for my husband’s murder,” said Kat Castle, wife of victim Jason Castle.

"Nick" Torns (photo courtesy Marysville Police)

Detectives say it was a Crime Stoppers tip from a Q13 News viewer that led to the identification of the second suspect. 