Two arrested during Capitol Hill march on New Year's Eve

By Q13 News Staff
Seattle
Damaged Capitol Hill cafe during march on New Year's Eve, 2020. Credit: Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE - Two people were arrested and at least one business was damaged during a march through Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on New Year's Eve.

A group marched through the streets late Thursday night. Seattle Police said at one point the group lit a flag on fire in the street and lit off fireworks aimed at the King County Youth Services Center. At least one business, a cafe on 12th Ave. and East Olive St. had its windows broken.

Police issued several warnings to the group, including a dispersal order. One person was arrested for property damages and one other person was arrested for obstruction, according to SPD.

