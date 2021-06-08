Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Two-alarm fire near Seattle's Space Needle sends smoke billowing into sky

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Queen Anne
Q13 FOX

Multiple streets closed as large fire burns near Seattle Center

Crews are working on fighting a fire on Harrison Street, right across from MoPop. Heavy smoke can be seen and residents nearby are advised to close their windows.

SEATTLE - A two-alarm fire in a vacant building sent smoke billowing into the sky Tuesday afternoon near the Seattle Center.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews were called around 4:00 p.m. to 5th Ave N and Harrison St.

Photo used with permission from @FakeGamerGuyCom/Twitter

Crews believed that the building was vacant and later said that they used thermal imaging and did not find signs of anyone inside.

David Cuerpo with the Seattle Fire Department told Q13 News that about 10 engine trucks, 5 ladder trucks and 75 firefighters are currently working to extinguish the building fire and will likely be on site for the next several hours.

Seattle Fire Dept. give update on large Seattle building fire near Space Needle

David Cuerpo with Seattle Fire Department joins Q13 News to give a live update about the building fire blocks away from the Seattle Space Needle.

Crews were not able to go inside the building. They were maintaining a defensive position "due to concerns for building stability." No injuries have been reported.

Q13 News photo

The Seattle Department of Transportation said there were multiple road closures in the area as of 5:00 p.m.:

  • 5th Ave N NB closed at John St.
  • 5th Ave N SB closed at Republican St.
  • Broad St EB closed at John St.
  • Thomas St closed EB & WB between 5th Ave N & Taylor Ave N.

Photo used with permission from @FakeGamerGuyCom/Twitter

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke billowing out of the building and water gushed down the street from the multiple trucks fighting the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Q13 News photo

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram