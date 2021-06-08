Two-alarm fire near Seattle's Space Needle sends smoke billowing into sky

A two-alarm fire in a vacant building sent smoke billowing into the sky Tuesday afternoon near the Seattle Center.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews were called around 4:00 p.m. to 5th Ave N and Harrison St.

Photo used with permission from @FakeGamerGuyCom/Twitter

Crews believed that the building was vacant and later said that they used thermal imaging and did not find signs of anyone inside.

David Cuerpo with the Seattle Fire Department told Q13 News that about 10 engine trucks, 5 ladder trucks and 75 firefighters are currently working to extinguish the building fire and will likely be on site for the next several hours.

Crews were not able to go inside the building. They were maintaining a defensive position "due to concerns for building stability." No injuries have been reported.

Q13 News photo

The Seattle Department of Transportation said there were multiple road closures in the area as of 5:00 p.m.:

5th Ave N NB closed at John St.

5th Ave N SB closed at Republican St.

Broad St EB closed at John St.

Thomas St closed EB & WB between 5th Ave N & Taylor Ave N.

Photo used with permission from @FakeGamerGuyCom/Twitter

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke billowing out of the building and water gushed down the street from the multiple trucks fighting the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Q13 News photo

