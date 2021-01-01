Two adults, four kids involved in suspected DUI rollover crash at Tiger Mountain

Two adults and four children were involved in a rollover crash involving a suspected DUI driver early New Year’s Day on SR 18 on Tiger Mountain.

Washington State Patrol said in a press release the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on SR-18. The vehicle rolled, crossing all lanes of eastbound lanes.

The 39-year-old female driver and the 31-year-old male passenger were found ejected from the vehicle. One of the children in the car seat was also ejected into the westbound lanes. Both the driver and male adult passenger were not wearing a seatbelt, WSP said in the statement.

WSP says the driver had "obvious odor of intoxicants". Charges are still under investigation.

All passengers were transported to Harborview Medical Center. WSP says the male passenger was reported in critical condition, the female driver sustained major injuries.