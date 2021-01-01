Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
11
High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM PST until SUN 7:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Beach Hazard Statement
until FRI 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes

Two adults, four kids involved in suspected DUI rollover crash at Tiger Mountain

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Rollover crash shuts down eastbound SR 18 in Tiger Mountain

Family of six were transported to Harborview Medical Center after a rollover crash on SR 18 on Friday morning.

TIGER MOUNTAIN, Wash. - Two adults and four children were involved in a rollover crash involving a suspected DUI driver early New Year’s Day on SR 18 on Tiger Mountain. 

Washington State Patrol said in a press release the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on SR-18. The vehicle rolled, crossing all lanes of eastbound lanes.

The 39-year-old female driver and the 31-year-old male passenger were found ejected from the vehicle. One of the children in the car seat was also ejected into the westbound lanes. Both the driver and male adult passenger were not wearing a seatbelt, WSP said in the statement.

WSP says the driver had "obvious odor of intoxicants". Charges are still under investigation. 

All passengers were transported to Harborview Medical Center. WSP says the male passenger was reported in critical condition, the female driver sustained major injuries.