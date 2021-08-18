Twenty-Five Mile Fire threatens nearly 800 structures near Lake Chelan

The Twenty-Five Mile Fire burning south and west of Lake Chelan has destroyed one structure and is threatening 722 more.

The fire has burned an estimated 7,072 acres.

Crews worked overnight to reinforce structure protection lines and will continue to construct containment lines. However, due to winds and extreme heat, officials predict that the fire may continue to the south and east areas.

Commander Escobar is leading a Type Three Incident Management Team that took command over firefighting efforts on Aug. 16. Additional resources are on their way including a Type One Incident Management Team.

Air crews will also continue with their efforts and aircrafts may use Lake Chelan as a resource to fill. Recreational boaters should be aware of any aircraft takeoff and landings in the lake.

Evacuation levels have remained in place. Evacuation information is available through Chelan County Emergency Management.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for areas north of Cove Marina on South Lakeshore Road, the area of Granite Falls Road and First Creek Road west of Lakeshore.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for properties South from Cove Marina to Morning Sun Drive.

Level 1 evacuations have been implemented on Lakeshore Road south of Granite Falls.

