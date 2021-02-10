Tumwater Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint after stopping to help man lying on sidewalk

Tumwater Police are warning residents about a disturbing attempted robbery that happened when a woman stopped to help a stranger.

Lt. Jen Kolb said a woman was driving her car near the intersection of Elm and V streets Tuesday morning when she saw a man lying facedown on the sidewalk.

She stopped her car and asked if the man was OK, but he didn't respond.

The woman got out of her car and approached the man. That's when he turned around, jumped up and pointed a gun at her.

He led her back to the car and tried to rob her, but she didn’t have many cash or valuables. He took off running.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with brown hair and dark brown eyes. He was wearing a brown sweatshirt, a blue mask, blue jeans and an orange T-shirt. He had skater-style shoes.

The woman was not hurt.

Kolb said it's the first time police have received a report like this. Investigators aren't sure whether it was simply a "crime of opportunity," and while it's scary, they don't want people to "stop helping other people."

Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater Police or Crime Stoppers.