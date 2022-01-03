Tulalip Tribe member sentenced to 3 years for gun, drug crimes

article

A 24-year-old Tulalip Tribe member was sentenced to three years in prison for gun and drug crimes.

Deion Kurtis Fryberg and an associate were arrested in 2019 by Tulalip Tribal Police after they were found with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills, along with scales, bags and other paraphernalia. When Fryberg was arrested, officers also seized a loaded, stolen gun and ammo in his car.

Fryberg was charged in Tulalip Tribal Court that year, but the case was referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for federal prosecution.

Fryberg was federally charged in Feb. 2021, and in October pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces three years of supervised release after his prison term.

