2 men injured after shooting at Southcenter Mall near Seattle

Two men were injured in a shooting at the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Washington Saturday afternoon.

Tukwila Police responded to the reports around 12:15 p.m and are working to clear the area, advising anyone sheltered in place inside the mall to stay there until officers come by. Police say this is an isolated incident between two known individuals, but no suspects have been found or arrested.

Two men were shot and taken to a local hospital. Harborview Medical Center's spokesperson told Q13 News both men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old man is in satisfactory condition and a 27-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, HMC spokesperson Susan Gregg said.

Local businesses around the mall, including Bahama Breeze and Buffalo Wild Wings, told Q13 News they reported a shooting to police and are currently under lockdown.

No information available on a possible suspect. Police tell Q13 News this situation is not being considered an active shooter situation right now.

In a phone interview with Q13’s Steve Kiggins, Max Zaleski said he was driving past the mall Saturday when he saw many people running form the parking deck and cops swarming the entrance to the valet area of the mall.

"As we were passing there were tons of police cars blaring and going on," said Zaleski. "They were walking or running, I saw about 2 or 3 different groups about 7 people total. At least one of them were walking and the other group was running away."

One shopper, Wesley Eubanks of Olympia, told The Associated Press in direct messages on Twitter that he was in the cosmetics store Lush, on the mall’s first level, with his wife when he heard about a half-dozen shots. The couple moved to the back of the store with a few other customers as employees directed them to a certain area, he said.

WSP has closed all exits from I-5 and 405 to the Southcenter district and advises drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing article and will be updated when more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

