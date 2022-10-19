Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace

article

The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week.

According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.

The TPD says police K9s, like Ace, are more than dogs in uniforms. Like any officer, Ace would return home to his family after a long day’s work. Ace’s family at the department says when work was slow, he would try to bribe officers into games of tug-a-war. They said he always brought a comforting presence, especially after traumatic or stressful calls.

When Ace was away from work, he lived at home with Officer Frank and his family. The TPD says when Officer Frank put on his uniform, Ace knew it was time to get to work.

After retiring in 2019, K9 Ace spent the rest of his days enjoying life at home with Officer Frank and his family. Earlier this week, Ace’s family laid him to rest – burying him with his tracking harness.

The Tukwila Police Department wrote a Facebook post honoring K9 Ace on Wednesday:

"Thank you, Ace, for everything you did to keep our officers and members of the Tukwila community safe over your six years of service. There are truly no words to express our gratitude, due to having so many stories and examples of how fearless, loyal and brave Ace was. Our thoughts are with Officer Frank and his family during this difficult time."

