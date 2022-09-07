Tukwila police arrest teen who crashed a stolen car while eluding police

article

Tukwila Police arrested a teenager who was caught stealing several thousand dollars worth of Costco items, and crashed a stolen car while trying to escape police.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers were dispatched to the Costco in Southcenter after receiving a report of several people trying to steal generators. Employees told police that they had loaded their shopping cards, and were walking between fire exits, looking for a way out of the store.

The TPD says the suspects did not take any of the items, but were spotted driving off in a car that was recently reported as stolen.

When officers tried pulling the car over, the driver sped off, and immediately crashed into a retaining wall in the middle of the street. When the car came to a stop on S 180th St., the driver, who was recently reported missing, took off running. Officers quickly caught up to the teenager and brought him into custody.

Authorities say the teen suspect struck and killed a dog during the chase.

The TPD also says a bearded dragon was found inside the crashed car, and turned over to animal control.

As for the other suspects involved, there is no information available at this time.

This is a developing story.