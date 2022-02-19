Tukwila PD warns of phony city contractors

article

Tukwila Police are warning of scammers claiming to be city contractors, who are trying to defraud homeowners through bogus construction projects.

Authorities were contacted by a resident who said two men came up to him, saying they were contractors with the City of Tukwila. They claimed they were working on a road project but needed to fix a drainage issue on the resident’s property.

They had no business cards or uniforms and their truck had no company decals. The men told the resident they would need to be paid a large sum of cash directly, as the repairs were on the resident’s property.

The resident did not believe the men, so they called in a ‘supervisor’ – which police say was another accomplice, to try and add credibility to the scam.

Instead, the resident called the city to ask if work was being done near their property. City employees said there was not, and no city contractors would demand payment on-site.

Tukwila Police say if you are approached by someone claiming to be a city employee and they demand money, or something seems off, to call 9-1-1 right away.

RELATED: 2 men injured in Belltown shooting

READ MORE: Police: 73-year-old man attacked by stranger, hit in the head with hammer

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: