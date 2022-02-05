Tukwila Fire, Police working to recover car from river

article

Tukwila first responders are working to pull a car from the Duwamish River.

Firefighters and police officers are at the river near Gateway Drive. Officials say it is unknown how the car ended up in the river, but it appears to have been there for some time.

Crews are evaluating a way to pull the car out.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

