’Tis the season Tubi jolly: Tubi unveils new holiday originals

If you’re dashing through the internet in search of some free holiday viewing, Tubi should end up on your ‘nice’ list.

The free streaming service will debut two festive Tubi Originals for the holiday season, adding to its robust "Holiday Hits" library, which also includes "Jingle All the Way," "Black Nativity," "The Nutcracker" and more. "Holiday Hits" encompasses nearly 500 titles.

The first of the FOX-owned streamer’s original features is "Most Wanted Santa," premiering Friday, Dec. 3. In this comedic holiday heist movie, an FBI Agent (Denyce Lawton, "Act Like You Love Me") and an LAPD detective (Teresa Castillo, "General Hospital") join forces to track down an art thief whose approach is both clever and festive: he shows up dressed like Santa, but instead of departing with milk and cookies, he makes off with multi-million dollar works of art. Soon Harper begins to suspect that the handsome art lover in her life (Donnell Turner, "General Hospital") might be the one hiding beneath that iconic red hat. Kristin Fairweather directs.

While "Most Wanted Santa" may be best for grown-ups, the second Tubi Original of the month should suit the entire family. In "The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed," shocking truths about one Kris Kringle come to light after a "massive data breach results in the release of millions of secret documents revealing the confidential inner-workings and mysteries of Santa’s entire Christmas operation — from his hidden network of spying elves, to Mrs. Claus’ covert role in the organization, and evidence pointing to Santa’s own magical abilities."

"The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed" premieres Monday, Dec. 20.

"The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed" will also air on FOX on Dec. 20, giving both broadcast and streaming audiences a chance to take part in what a press release calls "a gripping audience play-along... layering in pieces of information that all build up to a final reveal exposing the biggest secrets of Christmas."

More on "Holiday Hits," from a press release:

""Most Wanted Santa" and "The Secrets of Christmas Revealed" join other titles as part of Tubi’s special holiday programming available all month, which includes nearly 500 titles totaling nearly 600 hours of content. Viewers will be treated to holiday titles, including Tubi Original "A Chance for Christmas," "Die Hard 2," "Jingle All the Way," "Jingle All the Way 2," "Black Nativity," "While You Were Sleeping," "Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Nothing Like the Holidays," "Christmas Cupid," "Holiday in Handcuffs," "My Adventures with Santa," "Charlie’s Christmas Wish," "Black Christmas," "He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special," "The Happy Elf," "Once Upon a Time at Christmas," "Merry Wishmas," "The Nutcracker," "Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas," "The Christmas Cabin," "A Very Country Christmas," "A Christmas in Vermont," "Christmas Twister," "A Cinderella Christmas," "Christmas Lodge," "A Merry Friggin’ Christmas," "Saving Christmas," "Snowglobe" and "Noel.""

The Family Stone (2005): This modern Christmas classic celebrates the holidays by acknowledging that, sometimes, family can be kind of the worst. When successful Manhattan executive Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) joins her boyfriend Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) for Christmas with his tightknit family, her uptight ways don’t exactly jibe with their bohemian values. Things get even more complicated when she impulsively invites her little sister Julie (Claire Danes) to crash the event for moral support. With stand-out supporting turns from Diane Keaton as the Stone family matriarch, Luke Wilson as Everett’s bashful brother, and Rachel McAdams as their sardonic sister, "The Family Stone" has carved out its own unique place as a family dramedy that understands that the tough times only help you appreciate the good times more. Rated PG-13. 103 minutes. Dir: Thomas Bezucha. Also features Craig T. Nelson, Elizabeth Reaserand Tyrone Giordano. Now streaming (for free) on Tubi.

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.