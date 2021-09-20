TSA offering $1,000 hiring bonus at Sea-Tac recruiting event on Sept. 25

The Transportation Security Administration is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus for new officers at an upcoming hiring event for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The positions pay $20.79 an hour and full- and part-time jobs are available. Officers provide security and protection of air travelers, airports and aircraft.

The hiring event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at TSA Administrative Offices in SeaTac.

According to the TSA, the bonus will apply to new officers who onboard by Sept. 30, 2021.

Click here for more information. You can sign up for an interview slot.

