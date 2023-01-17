TSA finds undeclared 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage at Texas airport

article

Transportation Security Administration officers at an airport in Texas found an undeclared, 84 mm caliber weapon in outbound checked luggage Monday, according to an agency tweet.

"We don't see that caliber of weapon very often, thank god," TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha told San Antonio TV station KENS 5. She added the case has been handed over to the San Antonio Police Department.

The owner of the luggage was located, identified and escorted to an office, an SAPD spokesman told Fox News Digital.

The owner advised the item is a demilitarized 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle that was to be used as exhibit/demo item at the SHOT show currently happening in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The owner identified the steps taken to "demilitarize" the prop and produced company paperwork to that effect.

A TSA Explosives Specialist also confirmed the item was no longer able to be used; however, a TSA supervisor declared the item would not be allowed onboard aircraft.

The unidentified party cooperated with police, and a family member retrieved the prop. The man rebooked his departing flight.

At this time, no charges are pending in the case, but the incident at the San Antonio International Airport is being used to remind travelers how to transport firearms and ammunition.

Firearm owners may transport unloaded firearms in a locked, hard-sided container as checked baggage only, according to the TSA website. They must declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted.

