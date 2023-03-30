Trump releases statement after being indicted by NY grand jury

In the first ever criminal case against a former president, Donald Trump has been indicted on charges involving payments made during his 2016 campaign to quash claims of two extramarital affairs.

Minutes after the indictment was announced Thursday, Trump released a lengthy statement calling it the next step in a "witch-hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," Trump's statement said.

Trump accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of "doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on."

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said the former president is a victim "of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history. He will be vindicated."

Republicans from the former president’s son to GOP senators lashed out at the indictment. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the conservative chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a one-word reaction: "Outrageous."

One of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, said, without citing evidence, that Trump was innocent and "the only one standing in the way of these modern day tyrants."

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, said: "This is third-world prosecutorial misconduct." In a text to The Associated Press, he called the indictment an opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year.

"New York is being overrun by violence, children are being been shot in Time Square, homelessness is through the roof yet the only focus of the New York DA is to get Trump," Eric Trump said.

Democrats, meanwhile, said if Trump broke the law, he should face charges like any American. Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat, said in a tweet: "The indictment of a former president is unprecedented. But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged."

Schiff said: "A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy."