Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax charges

After a far-reaching investigation spanning more than two years, a grand jury in New York indicted the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer in connection with a "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud scheme, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Allen Weisselberg, the company's CFO, surrendered to authorities in court in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning. Both the Trump Organization and Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges of various tax crimes and fraud during an arraignment before a judge in the afternoon.

In a statement, former President Donald Trump branded the case a "political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats." Weisselberg's lawyers said he will "fight these charges."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, have spent more than two years on investigations into the former president's business.

The charges are related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg, 73, of receiving more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments, and school tuition, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors have been scrutinizing Trump’s tax records, subpoenaing documents, and interviewing witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

A grand jury empaneled to weigh the evidence, and James said she assigned two of her lawyers to work with Vance on the criminal probe while she continues a civil investigation of Trump.

Trump Organization lawyers said criminal charges against a former president's business are "unprecedented" and that the case was politically motivated because Vance and James have it out for Trump.

"If the name of the company was something else, these charges would not have been brought," Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the company, said outside court.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg (center, wearing white mask and light blue shirt) leaves a courthouse in Manhattan in New York City, July 1, 2021. (FOX News)

In a statement, the attorney general referred to the case as an "ongoing criminal investigation."

"This investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead," James said.

In an earlier statement, the Trump Organization said the DA's office is using Weisselberg as "a pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to harm the former president."

"This is not justice; this is politics," the company said.

In the past, the Republican ex-president has decried the investigations as part of a Democratic "witch hunt."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.