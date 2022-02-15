Truck crashes into Bellevue’s Container Store

The Container Store in Bellevue was damaged Monday night after a pickup truck crashed into it.

The crash happened on Bellevue Way at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver spun out and hit the store, shattering the store’s window.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unknown what caused the driver to lose control.

