Truck carrying equipment for Special Olympics stolen in Tukwila

Special Olympics Washington is asking for help recovering a truck full of sports equipment stolen in Tukwila over the weekend.

The athletic organization said a U-Haul they rented to carry equipment was stolen late Sunday night in Tukwila. Officials say the truck contained Special Olympics Washington banners and signs, medals and other gear.

"To say we’re disappointed is an understatement," reads a Facebook post from the organization, "especially since the items in the truck are worthless to the thieves, but so vital for producing priceless experiences for our athletes."

Tukwila Police are investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the thievery or who has seen any stolen items is urged to call Tukwila Police at (206) 241-2121.