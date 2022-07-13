Troopers seek witnesses in suspected drive-by pellet gun shooting in Shoreline

Washington State Patrol seeks witnesses in an alleged drive-by pellet gun shooting in Shoreline Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a driver called police at 9:50 a.m. to report they had been shot at on northbound I-5 and near 200th St.

Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with the driver, who said they were driving north on I-5 when a silver Chevrolet Equinox started tailgating them. The person said the car then pulled up next to them on the passenger side, and a suspect shot at them with what they believed was a handgun.

The victim's right rear passenger window on their car was shot out, but they were not injured. They said the suspect sped away after shooting at them.

Troopers suspect the weapon was actually a pellet gun, based on the dents on the victim's car, which is a white Mazda CX5.

WSP needs more information for this investigation, and asks that anyone who witnessed the shooting or can identify the suspect to contact Detective Sergeant Moate at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov.