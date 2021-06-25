Troopers seek ID of road rage suspect who shot driver in Pierce County

Detectives are looking for a suspect in a case that proves "no good deed goes unpunished."

A driver's moment of kindness backfired and almost cost him his life when he was shot by another driver for taking a brief moment to hand some money to someone in need.

The victim had experienced homelessness himself at one point, so when he saw a person experiencing homelessness at the corner of East 28th Street and Bay Street in front of the Emerald Queen Casino, he took a few seconds to roll down his window and give him some extra change.

That didn't sit well with the impatient driver in the dark blue Kia Optima behind him who started honking and yelling at him.

Surveillance video from May 28 shows the victim drive forward, with both drivers making it through the right, but the driver behind him was still enraged. He then pulled alongside the victim and opened fire.

Troopers say the victim was shot in the leg and had multiple gunshots in his car. He narrowly escaped death with a bullet that was lodged right near where his head was in the ceiling of his car.

Detectives found security footage of the suspect getting gas moments before the shooting.

Road rage shooting suspect

They describe him as a Black man, in his late 30s to early 40s with a full beard and wearing a beanie.

Troopers are hoping the public can help identify him and hold him accountable for a senseless act of violence against someone who was just trying to lend a helping hand.

The suspect was driving a dark blue Kia Optima and it appears to have custom wheels.

If you know who this man is, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County by texting it through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

