Video: Florida troopers search for pair accused of shooting at driver they said hit their car and drove off

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying a man and a woman accused of attacking a driver who, witnesses said, hit their car and drove away on a Tampa-area roadway.

Troopers say the pair got into a minor crash with a 31-year-old Brandon woman on Tuesday around 5 p.m. at the intersection of US 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

In video posted on social media, the man and the woman can be seen attacking a 2019 Chevy sedan. The man can be heard yelling "get out of the car!" at the driver.

FHP said the man was using a firearm to try and break the car's window.

Before the witness began recording, FHP said at least one gunshot was fired at the Chevy.

The witness who recorded the video told another bystander that the person in the Chevy had hit the couple's car and driven away.

As she recorded, she yelled to the pair, urging them to call the police instead of attacking the driver.

"Hey, call the cops!" she yelled through her passenger side window. "You're gonna go to jail. Don't go to jail!"

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at **8477.