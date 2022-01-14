Troopers search for suspected shooter after road rage incident on SR-18 in Issaquah

article

Troopers are asking for witnesses after a drive-by shooting on State Route 18 in Issaquah on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol said after 12 p.m. a driver called 911 to report that he was shot at by someone in another car while traveling on westbound SR-18 near Issaquah-Hobart Road.

According to investigators, the caller said he was not injured but the suspect drove away and exited on Issaquah-Hobart Road.

Detectives said the incident started on SR-18 near the Tiger Mountain summit when the victim, in a black GMC Sierra truck, was involved in a road rage incident with another driver as they were approaching the summit.

The two continued driving on SR-18, and as the victim started to exit to Issaquah-Hobart Road, the suspect fired multiple shots and continued driving on SR-18, according to troopers.

Road rage victim's truck. (Credit: Washington State Patrol)

Troopers said the suspect’s car was a silver early 2000s Toyota Tacoma with no license plate, with a disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. The suspect was described as a 30 to 40-year-old man with salt and pepper hair.

The victim’s car had one bullet hole in the tailgate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or can help identify the suspect and vehicle involved is asked to call Detective Brody Ford at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov .

