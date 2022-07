Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused a serious injury in Poulsbo early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 305 and State Route 307 (Bond Road Northeast).

According to the Washington State Patrol, the suspect stole a car off a ferry and fled on foot. It’s unknown if the stolen car was involved in the crash.

Troopers said they could not locate the suspect.