Troopers search for hit-and-run suspect who killed a man shoveling snow in Everett

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man while they were shoveling snow outside a business Saturday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Troopers responded to Kirkland RV Sales on State Route 99, just north of Lincoln Way for reports of a fatal crash at 8:35 a.m.

Authorities say a driver was driving northbound on SR 99 when they struck and killed an 40-year-old employee who was shoveling snow near the sidewalk. Troopers say the driver got out of his car, and took off running. He has not yet been found.

Troopers closed the right lane of northbound SR 99 to investigate the incident.

Authorities are asking drivers to expect delays, and use caution while passing emergency crews.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information that could help law enforcement in their investigation is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.