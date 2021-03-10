Man in custody after rush hour shooting on I-5 in Lakewood

A man is in custody after a shooting in I-5 South in Lakewood that caused major backups in both directions during rush hour.

Trooper Ryan Burke with Washington State Patrol said police were called to I-5 South near Bridgeport Way about 3:40 p.m. for a vehicle on the shoulder and a female in distress.

Burke said the woman and the suspected shooter were in a blue Ford Explorer when the shooting happened. The shooter, a man, fired a weapon inside the vehicle and shot his hand. The bullet also hit the woman's leg.

It's still unclear what led to the shooting.

Good Samaritans helped the woman walking north on the shoulder, while the man walked south and was met by a sergeant.

That's when the man reportedly pointed a gun at the sergeant then himself. The gun appeared to be jammed.

The sergeant was able to grab the gun and throw it down, then ended up on the ground struggling with the suspect.

Picture of gun at I-5 shooting scene (Photo courtesy WSP)

The sergeant had a few scrapes and bruises but was otherwise OK.

The woman was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, while the suspected shooter was taken to St. Joe's Hospital in Tacoma.

Shooting on I-5 in Lakewood (Q13 News photo)

Burke said he hopes to release more information later Tuesday night.

