WSP responding to serious hit-and-run involving pedestrian near Arlington

Washington State Troopers are responding to a serious hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

WSP Trooper Rocky Oliphant said one pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on SR 9 near 256th St, north of Arlington. Oliphant said the person was seriously injured. Their identity is unknown.

Road closures are expected in the area during the investigation. No details yet of the vehicle description or driver involved in the hit-and-run. Oliphant said the suspected vehicle should have significant damage on it.

WSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

