Troopers: Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-5 near Federal Way

Southbound lanes of I-5 near Federal Way reopened overnight after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. Sunday on I-5 near 288th Street.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers tried to stop a motorcyclist who was riding "recklessly."

Troopers said the motorcyclist was speeding on the right shoulder lane, crashed into a tow truck and was ejected. Another vehicle hit the motorcyclist and the rider died at the scene.

Transportation officials said the scene was cleared after midnight.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram