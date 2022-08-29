Troopers: Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305

article

A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in "distress" on the Kitsap Peninsula.

Washington State Patrol said 39-year-old Running Hawk, who also goes by Kristle Renea, was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish.

Troopers say she appeared in "distress" and got into a late 90s model green Dodge pickup truck. The driver was a bald man with flat, facial features and a mustache.

The license plate for the vehicle was WA C701733Z

Similar vehicle. Look for WA plates C701733Z

Running Hawk is 5'02" and weighs around 125 pounds. She has black hair.

She was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

If you've seen her, call 911.